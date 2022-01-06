Rain and warmer temperatures forecast after temperatures drop to -6C

Frost covering the beach in Aldeburgh in January last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk was covered with a blanket of frost this morning as the county experienced its coldest night in almost a year — but warmer temperatures are coming, forecasters say.

Temperatures are set to increase, but the warmer weather will also come with rain and strong winds over the next few days.

Chris Bell, head of communications at East Anglia-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Last night was the coldest night in Suffolk since all the snow in mid-February last year.

"The lowest temperature in the region was at Santon Downham, on the Norfolk-Suffolk Border, where it dropped to -5.9C. This weather station is on the sandy soil near Thetford Forest, so it gets hotter and colder than most places in region."

Meanwhile, in Cavendish the temperature dropped to -4.9C, while at Wattisham it was -4.0C.

"Pretty much everywhere got below freezing, even on the coast in Essex it was -1.8C," he said.

"The warmest temperatures we recorded in Suffolk was at Charsfield, near Woodbridge, where it was still -2.6C."

However, Mr Bell added that last night was the coldest it was likely to get for now.

"We're predicting some rain late this afternoon, with temperatures making it to around 3-4C, while Friday looks mainly dry, perhaps with a few showers in the afternoon," he said.

"However, it will be very wet on Saturday, with rain starting in the mid-morning and continuing all afternoon. This may be heavy at times, while the wind will be fairly strong at 40-45mph.

"The temperature will be roughly 8-9C.

"Sunday looks to be a bit better, a bit dryer but you may still experience the odd shower. Temperatures will be back down to 6-7C.

"Next week it will be a bit more settled with high pressure bringing dry weather. Temperatures look like they'll be average for this time of year, so around 7C in the daytime and 4C at night."