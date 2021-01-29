Published: 11:56 AM January 29, 2021

There's a warning for snow and ice next week - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The Met Office have issued a new weather warning for snow and ice next week.

The warning, which comes into force from 9pm on Monday until 10pm on Wednesday warns of snow, with a risk of widespread ice, which is likely to push slowly northeast, bringing difficult travel conditions.

Western parts of Suffolk, such as Haverhill and Newmarket are most likely to be affected.

The Met Office said that there are "possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, with bus and train services potentially delayed or cancelled.

"Some road closures and longer journey times are possible."

The forecasts follow a number of flood warnings and flood alerts from the Environment Agency for today.