Weather warning for snow and ice in Suffolk as cold snap continues

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Suffolk tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Suffolk and north Essex as wintery conditions are set to continue.

The warning for snow and ice, which is in place from 12am until 10am on Friday, covers most of east Suffolk and the outskirts of Ipswich.

It comes after snow fell across most of the county today.

The areas affected by the weather warning include Woodbridge, Southwold, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe.

The Met Office, which issued the warning, has said there will be a risk of disruption tomorrow as a result of the snow and ice.

Snow pictured in Waldringfield, to the east of Ipswich - Credit: Julie Kemp

The warning states that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

People are also being warned about how the icy conditions will make surfaces underfoot slippery.

Drivers are being warned to take care in the wintery conditions across Suffolk.

If you get any pictures of the snow make sure you send them to us at suffolkeditors@archant.co.uk