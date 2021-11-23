Warning for strong winds this weekend in Suffolk as cold and rain forecast

Strong winds and rain have been forecast in Suffolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A weather warning for wind has been issued in parts of Suffolk for this coming weekend as forecasters predict chilly temperatures and rain showers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for northern Suffolk, including Mildenhall, Beccles and Lowestoft, while gusts are expected elsewhere in the county.

Temperatures are likely to fall by the weekend, with highs of 5C on Saturday and 6C on Sunday, while rain is expected over both days.

But there are still no signs of snow — with East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest predicting a cold weekend with icy conditions.

Meteorologist Adam Dury said: "Snow is not very likely. There is potential for it but, for most of the region, the main risk will be ice.

"It will be the temperatures you expect at this time of the year in late autumn. The likelihood is that there'll be more rain falling than anything else."