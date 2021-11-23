News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Warning for strong winds this weekend in Suffolk as cold and rain forecast

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:30 PM November 23, 2021
Rain and strong winds hit Norfolk after the May bank holiday.

Strong winds and rain have been forecast in Suffolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A weather warning for wind has been issued in parts of Suffolk for this coming weekend as forecasters predict chilly temperatures and rain showers.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for northern Suffolk, including Mildenhall, Beccles and Lowestoft, while gusts are expected elsewhere in the county.

Temperatures are likely to fall by the weekend, with highs of 5C on Saturday and 6C on Sunday, while rain is expected over both days.

But there are still no signs of snow — with East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest predicting a cold weekend with icy conditions.

Meteorologist Adam Dury said: "Snow is not very likely. There is potential for it but, for most of the region, the main risk will be ice.

"It will be the temperatures you expect at this time of the year in late autumn. The likelihood is that there'll be more rain falling than anything else."

Most Read

  1. 1 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
  2. 2 Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire
  3. 3 Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk
  1. 4 Stowmarket woman arrested after teenage boy assaulted in Ipswich
  2. 5 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  3. 6 Sudbury Indian restaurant crowned best in Suffolk
  4. 7 BBC show revealing hidden history of Thorpeness to air tonight
  5. 8 Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh
  6. 9 Shortage of homes for sale in Suffolk is 'unprecedented'
  7. 10 Mind the gap, Millers' march and big decisions - Ipswich v Rotherham
Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Waterfront in snow

Is snow on the cards for Suffolk? Forecasters give their verdict

Timothy Bradford

person
Macauley Bonne pictured during the Shrewsbury Town game.

Football

'If they put this on pause I'll be angry' - Bonne's desire to stay at Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
George Edmundson collides with Thorben Hoffman during the first half at The Stadium of Light against

Sunderland vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town fall to defeat at the Stadium of Light

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon