Week of wet and unsettled weather on the way for Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 2:15 PM June 14, 2021   
Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Weather forecasters are warning storms from Wednesday evening onwards will just be the start of a week of wet and unsettled weather.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Suffolk running from late Wednesday through to Friday, with thunderstorms and possible flooding predicted.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Weatherquest, which is based in Norwich, said: "After all the lovely sunny weather of the last few days, it looks like it's going to be a week or more of unsettled conditions, rain and showers from Wednesday until the weekend and start of next week.

"We predict that thunderstorms will develop over France on Wednesday and are going to come to Suffolk from Wednesday evening through to Thursday."

He said heavy rain was also expected, with some areas having from 15mm to 25mm from Wednesday to Thursday.

Mr Bell added there was likely to be more rain on Friday, which could again be heavy.

The outlook is also unsettled for the weekend and early next week, with the likelihood of more wet weather, he said.

However, he said forecasters do not expect summer to be a complete washout, and are hoping for some more settled weather towards the end of the month.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk

