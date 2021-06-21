More rain and cloudy weather forecast for Suffolk in the coming days
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
Suffolk will be hit with more rain and cloud cover this week - but there is also the chance of the odd bright spell.
Forecasters are predicting the wet weather will continue, with light rain predicted for parts of today (Monday, June 21) and tomorrow.
A spokesperson for the East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest said: "On Monday, there will be some bright spells at first in the north of the region, but we will see the clouds starting to thicken from the south throughout the day.
"Rain will eventually spread in to Suffolk and parts of Essex through throughout the day."
The winds are expected to be moderate today, so it will feel cooler with highs of around 15C.
The rain is expected to clear up for tomorrow, but the thick clouds might bring a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry, with some patchy afternoon clouds.
