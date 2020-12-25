Published: 7:23 AM December 25, 2020 Updated: 9:13 AM December 25, 2020

It might officially be a White Christmas in Suffolk, but don't expect a repeat of scenes like this in Christchurch Park, Ipswich! - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk has officially had a White Christmas after the Met Office weather station at Wattisham Airfield recorded a few snowflakes falling on the site at 5am on Christmas morning.

But only a few people were likely to have seen the snow - it soon turned into very cold drizzle.

The Met office had reports of snow from its base at Wattisham and Leconfield on Humberside at 5am on Christmas morning.

Morning everyone, we've just had official confirmation that this #Christmas is a white one! Leconfield in Humberside reported #snow falling at 5am, and Wattisham in Suffolk also reported recent snow at this time. Further updates will be issued as they become available #UKSnow pic.twitter.com/FDGqvnOoIL — Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2020

The Met Office had said Christmas Day is likely to be clear and dry for most, but showers in eastern areas of England had the potential to bring sleet or snow in the morning.

The snow came after widespread flooding in parts of Suffolk and around the country with people rescued from vehicles and others evacuated from their homes following a period of heavy rain.

The arrival of Storm Bella on Boxing Day will bring further downpours and winds of up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said that any white stuff seen on the ground on Christmas Day is more likely to be frost than snow.

He said: “They’ll be very light, scattered, not everywhere will see them by any means, and for most areas it’s going to be a pretty dry day, just cold, but there is a chance we could see a few showers of snow across eastern parts of England, particularly early on Christmas Day.”

However, the focus for many will be on the rain that has already fallen after the wet conditions brought flooding to some areas.

Across England, a total of 111 flood warnings and 137 flood alerts, as well as the two severe flood warnings, remained in force at 5am on Christmas Day as huge amounts of water flowed through river catchments.