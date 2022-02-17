News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wind speeds reach 55mph overnight as Storm Dudley hits Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:13 AM February 17, 2022
Wattisham recorded the highest wind speed in Suffolk at 55mph

Wattisham recorded the highest wind speed in Suffolk at 55mph - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wind speeds peaked at 55mph in Suffolk last night as gales from Storm Dudley battered the county.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter the highest speed was recorded at a station in Wattisham, between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

But this was well below the highest speed reported throughout East Anglia, which was 64mph at Tibenham in south Norfolk.

The conditions saw a police called to dozens of fallen trees across Suffolk, including one which temporarily blocked both lanes of the A12 at Darsham.

The tree fell on the A12 at Darsham, east Suffolk

The tree that blocked the A12 at Darsham in east Suffolk - Credit: Fiona Banham

Several homes were also left without electricity for hours, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sharing pictures of a fallen tree in Brandon that hit a power line.

An amber weather warning is in place in Suffolk for most of Friday, suggesting the conditions present a danger to life.

A fallen tree has cut off power to hundreds of homes in Brandon

Suffolk fire crews shared pictures of a felled tree in Brandon - Credit: Suffolk Fire Service

