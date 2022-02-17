Wind speeds reach 55mph overnight as Storm Dudley hits Suffolk

Wattisham recorded the highest wind speed in Suffolk at 55mph - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wind speeds peaked at 55mph in Suffolk last night as gales from Storm Dudley battered the county.

Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter the highest speed was recorded at a station in Wattisham, between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

EAST: Maximum gusts from Storm DUDLEY 🌬️



64mph Tibenham

60mph Weybourne

59mph Wittering

55mph Wattisham

54mph Marham

53mph Andrewsfield

52mph Bedford

49mph Monks Wood + Shoeburyness — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 17, 2022

But this was well below the highest speed reported throughout East Anglia, which was 64mph at Tibenham in south Norfolk.

The conditions saw a police called to dozens of fallen trees across Suffolk, including one which temporarily blocked both lanes of the A12 at Darsham.

The tree that blocked the A12 at Darsham in east Suffolk - Credit: Fiona Banham

Several homes were also left without electricity for hours, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sharing pictures of a fallen tree in Brandon that hit a power line.

An amber weather warning is in place in Suffolk for most of Friday, suggesting the conditions present a danger to life.