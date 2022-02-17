Wind speeds reach 55mph overnight as Storm Dudley hits Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Wind speeds peaked at 55mph in Suffolk last night as gales from Storm Dudley battered the county.
Dan Holley, meteorologist at East Anglian forecasters Weatherquest, revealed on Twitter the highest speed was recorded at a station in Wattisham, between Ipswich and Stowmarket.
But this was well below the highest speed reported throughout East Anglia, which was 64mph at Tibenham in south Norfolk.
The conditions saw a police called to dozens of fallen trees across Suffolk, including one which temporarily blocked both lanes of the A12 at Darsham.
Several homes were also left without electricity for hours, with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service sharing pictures of a fallen tree in Brandon that hit a power line.
An amber weather warning is in place in Suffolk for most of Friday, suggesting the conditions present a danger to life.