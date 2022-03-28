News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:13 PM March 28, 2022
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

There is a chance of snowfall in Suffolk this week - Credit: Archant

Weather experts are expecting wintry showers to hit Suffolk and north Essex later this week with a chance of snowfall across the region. 

It comes after a couple of weeks of "well above" average temperatures in the region

Adam Dury, meteorologist at the East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said there was a possibility of snowfall on Thursday morning. 

He said: "We have a band of low pressure coming in on Wednesday night and that might just turn to a sleet and snow mix on Thursday morning.

"There is a chance of some snowfall but it is likely going to be falling onto quite wet surfaces - so chance of accumulation is very low."

Mr Dury said any snowfall will be very sleety and is more likely to hit inland areas of the county.

Widespread frost is also being forecast for the region for Friday morning as the cold weather continues. 



Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
People boating on the River Stour in Flatford, Babergh

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon