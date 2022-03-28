Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

There is a chance of snowfall in Suffolk this week - Credit: Archant

Weather experts are expecting wintry showers to hit Suffolk and north Essex later this week with a chance of snowfall across the region.

It comes after a couple of weeks of "well above" average temperatures in the region.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at the East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, said there was a possibility of snowfall on Thursday morning.

He said: "We have a band of low pressure coming in on Wednesday night and that might just turn to a sleet and snow mix on Thursday morning.

"There is a chance of some snowfall but it is likely going to be falling onto quite wet surfaces - so chance of accumulation is very low."

Mr Dury said any snowfall will be very sleety and is more likely to hit inland areas of the county.

Widespread frost is also being forecast for the region for Friday morning as the cold weather continues.







