Popular street food festival cancelled due to storms and Covid self-isolations

Published: 9:50 AM July 31, 2021

The street feast was due to take place in Woodbridge on Saturday - Credit: Woodbridge Festival

A popular street food festival has been cancelled, with organisers citing the combined effect of storm disruption and Covid self-isolations amongst workers.

Those behind the Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music Street Feast by the River spoke of their "sadness" at postponing the event due to take place today, saying: "The combined effects of the storm, forecast to hit [Whisstocks Square] at lunchtime and increases in Covid isolations amongst catering staff, proved too much for us."

The Street Feast by the River is now due to take place on Saturday, August 28.

Organisers added: "We know this is massively disappointing and we are devastated. We’re hugely grateful for the immense support shown by everyone for the event.

"It’s truly heartbreaking to postpone.

"Thank you again and we look forward to seeing you Bank Holiday August if not before."

The Met Office said Storm Evert hit the UK on Thursday and Friday, with wet and windy weather to last the weekend.