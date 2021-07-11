Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued

Published: 11:09 AM July 11, 2021

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Monday afternoon - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A spell of wet weather, potentially bringing thunderstorms, is predicted to hit Suffolk and north Essex tomorrow afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain affecting the east of England between 12pm on Monday and midnight on Tuesday.

Forecasters have warned that heavy rain may cause travel disruption and flooding in some places.

They said: “Slow-moving, heavy showers, with some thunderstorms, are likely to break out during Monday afternoon.

“This may lead to torrential downpours in some places with 20 to 30mm of rain in an hour and perhaps in excess of 60mm in some spots in two or three hours.

“There is also a chance of more persistent heavy rain developing over parts of southeast England during the afternoon or evening and persisting into early Tuesday.

Experts added: “Were this to occur there is a chance of 60 to 90mm of rain falling in a few spots.”

According to East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest, showers are expected to develop in the region on Sunday afternoon.

East Anglia Today: Some early mist or fog possible but otherwise a largely dry and bright morning. Showers developing into the afternoon, especially over Norfolk, potentially heavy at times and interspersed with sunny spells. Light southerly winds and highs up to 22 C. pic.twitter.com/47LClq9lIy — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) July 11, 2021

Rain will be potentially heavy at times and interspersed with sunny spells, they said.

Temperatures are expected to climb to highs of 22C, with light southerly winds.