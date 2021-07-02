Weather warning issued for storms this weekend

Published: 11:45 AM July 2, 2021

Suffolk is set for a thundery weekend after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for storms.

The yellow warning will be in place from 6am Saturday to 11.59pm, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted across much of the UK – including Suffolk and Essex.

Forecasters have warned of a small chance that homes and businesses could face flooding, while buildings could be damaged by floodwater, lightning strikes and hail.

Power cuts could also affect parts of the region.

Fred Best, meteorologist at East Anglia-based Weatherquest, said it is going to be a rainy day for most of the region – but Suffolk may avoid the worst of the stormy weather.

"It is going to be a cloudy and wet start to the morning, and we can't rule out the chances of an odd rumble of thunder," he said.

"Things should start to clear up into the afternoon, but there is still a chance of storms later into the day."

Mr Best said the worst of the weather will be seen in the west of the region.