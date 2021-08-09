Suffolk braced for thunderstorms and heavy rain
- Credit: citizenside.com
Thunderstorms could hit Suffolk and north Essex later today, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning.
The yellow-level alert is in place between noon and 9pm today as heavy, slow-moving downpours develop.
Some places will miss these but other places could see a deluge of 10-22mm in a short space of time, with 20-40mm falling over two to three hours in a few places.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is also a chance that some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.
Power cuts are also likely to occur during the thunderstorms as well.
The showers are expected to subside during the evening.
