Weather warning for wind in Suffolk as gusts could reach 50mph

A weather warning has been issued for wind in Suffolk as gusts could be set to reach 50mph.

The yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office and is expected to last until 6pm on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, people in Suffolk can expect to experience some delays to road, rail and air transport.

It is also likely that some bus and train services will be affected by the winds and there is the possibility of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

On the Met Office forecast, wind speed is predicted to reach about 50mph by the coast this afternoon, but could reach higher.

