News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Weather warning for wind in Suffolk as gusts could reach 50mph

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:29 AM April 7, 2022
A woman battles gusts from Storm Eunice on Felixstowe seafront

Wind speeds could reach 50mph in Suffolk today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A weather warning has been issued for wind in Suffolk as gusts could be set to reach 50mph.

The yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office and is expected to last until 6pm on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, people in Suffolk can expect to experience some delays to road, rail and air transport.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind in Suffolk

A yellow weather warning has been issued for wind in Suffolk - Credit: Met Office

It is also likely that some bus and train services will be affected by the winds and there is the possibility of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

On the Met Office forecast, wind speed is predicted to reach about 50mph by the coast this afternoon, but could reach higher.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Faye are set to take over The Ram in Hadleigh

New landlords poised to take on historic Hadleigh pub

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Residents in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022 (file photo)

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The Suffolk postcodes that won the Postcode Lottery in March

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon