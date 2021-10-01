News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Weather

Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:11 AM October 1, 2021   
Today will be dry and cloudy but Monday will see heavy rain across Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH

Yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Suffolk.

The warning, issued by the Met Office will be in place between 1pm and 10pm tomorrow, Saturday, October 2.

Strong winds are expected to reach 65mph in some areas, especially along exposed parts of the coastline and forecasters are predicting 30-40mm of rain to fall in the space of three to six hours. 

Weather experts have said that coastal areas are likely to be affected by spray and large waves due to the strong winds. 

Delays for some high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely. 

Some parts of west Suffolk are not expected to be effected by the weather warning. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Opinion

Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon