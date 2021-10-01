Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Suffolk

Published: 10:11 AM October 1, 2021

Yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Suffolk.

The warning, issued by the Met Office will be in place between 1pm and 10pm tomorrow, Saturday, October 2.

Strong winds are expected to reach 65mph in some areas, especially along exposed parts of the coastline and forecasters are predicting 30-40mm of rain to fall in the space of three to six hours.

Weather experts have said that coastal areas are likely to be affected by spray and large waves due to the strong winds.

Delays for some high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

Some parts of west Suffolk are not expected to be effected by the weather warning.