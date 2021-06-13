Published: 3:58 PM June 13, 2021

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region with the potential for thunderstorms and flooding - Credit: Archant

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms with a possibility of flooding in Suffolk this week.

The Met Office has issued the weather warning for Suffolk, with storms expected to hit the area late on Wednesday (June 16) and run through until Friday, June 18.

The weather forecasters said that "not all locations" will be affected but that some intense thunderstorms may occur - with the potential for travel disruption.

The weather warning added: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater.

"Torrential rain, hail, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds are possible.

"Rainfall totals of around 30mm could fall in an hour, with some locations potentially receiving around 50mm in two to three hours, although these will be fairly isolated."