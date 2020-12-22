News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Warning of heavy rainfall and floods in Suffolk on Christmas Eve

Holly Hume

Published: 3:55 PM December 22, 2020   
Yellow weather warning issued for rain in East Anglia

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for East Anglia in the final days leading up to Christmas - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in East Anglia for tomorrow and Christmas Eve.

The Met Office is expecting heavy rainfall which may lead to flooding from 6am tomorrow, until the same time on Thursday.

The yellow weather warning is for the whole of East Anglia and runs into Christmas Eve

The weather warning covers the whole of East Anglia for tomorrow and into the early hours of Christmas Eve - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The weather could cause disruption to travel and there is a small chance homes and businesses could be damaged in flooding.

Trains and bus services could also be affected by this and driving conditions will be more difficult due to spray on the roads.

In early December Suffolk saw serious flooding when snowfall began to melt.

Roads in Lavenham, Bramford and Copdock village were completely cut off and 10 people had to be rescued from a bus stuck in floodwaters in Brockley.


