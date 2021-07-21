News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning of thundery showers and heavy rain over the weekend

Angus Williams

Published: 12:39 PM July 21, 2021   
Rain is forecast for Suffolk and north Essex as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning Picture: CARL HARLOTT

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain and thundery showers over the weekend.

The yellow weather warning comes into effect at midnight on Friday night and lasts throughout the weekend.

It covers the whole of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex as well as much of the rest of the country, and warns that there could be up to 10cm of rainfall in some places over the weekend — causing flooding and travel disruption.

Heavy thundery showers are particularly on Sunday, along with lightning and hail.

The Met Office says this is what to expect:

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses






Suffolk

