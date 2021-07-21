Warning of thundery showers and heavy rain over the weekend
Published: 12:39 PM July 21, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain and thundery showers over the weekend.
The yellow weather warning comes into effect at midnight on Friday night and lasts throughout the weekend.
It covers the whole of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex as well as much of the rest of the country, and warns that there could be up to 10cm of rainfall in some places over the weekend — causing flooding and travel disruption.
Heavy thundery showers are particularly on Sunday, along with lightning and hail.
The Met Office says this is what to expect:
You may also want to watch:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case
- 2 First look at the iconic Ipswich images going up on the Cobbold Stand
- 3 Town to pursue other targets with Crooks set for Boro
- 4 Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals
- 5 Distressed dog left in 'sweatbox' car at Co-op
- 6 West Suffolk Hospital records first death of Covid patient in four months
- 7 Two new hospital deaths recorded in Suffolk
- 8 Bishop set to sign for Lincoln
- 9 'We'd welcome him with open arms' - Detmer on potential of Sheeran investment
- 10 Person injured in crash on A143 near prison
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus