Thunder and lightning on the way as heavy showers forecast

PUBLISHED: 09:29 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 30 April 2020

Thunder and lightning are set to hit the region today Picture: PETER CUTTS/ NEWZULU.COM

Thunder and lightning are set to hit the region today Picture: PETER CUTTS/ NEWZULU.COM

PETER-CUTTS

After a sunny start for most of the region on Thursday morning, forecasters are warning of heavy shower, thunder and lightning to end the day.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest said that although the day had started off bright and sunny it wasn’t likely to stay that way for long.

Conditions should stay largely dry this morning but there could be a few showers before lunch but these are more likely into this afternoon.

There’s a risk of thunderstorms and some lightning across the region as the day goes on with the heavy showers set to continue on and off through the afternoon and into the evening.

Top temperatures today are around 14 or 15C, with conditions feeling warm during the breaks between showers.

The showers will start to ease as the evening goes on.

Into Friday, it will be a bright start once again but it will get cloudier later.

There won’t be as many showers as today but there is still the possibility for some and even a bit more thunder.

