Weather: Suffolk set for a dry day ahead of a warmer end to the week

Steady temperatures and cloud cover are likely across all of East anglia for the rest of the week - but there is a chance of showers by Saturday. Picture: ANTHONY BURN (c) copyright citizenside.com

Wednesday looks set to be a dry day with hints of sunshine, before temperatures rise towards the end of the week, forecasters say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The calm weather spell is set to continue with temperatures expected to reach up to 13C today, with no fear of rain.

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Drury said: “It’s looking like a dry, quiet day today.

“There will be bits and pieces of sunshine, but expect the sky to be mostly cloudy.”

It has been a relatively calm week for Suffolk weather so far, with Mr Drury not expecting to see any rain for the remainder of the week.

“It’ll be dry through the night and through to tomorrow, with sunny spells and staying dry into Friday.” He said.

Temperatures look set to be similar tomorrow, with highs of 12 or 13C expected, before a warmer end to the working week on Friday.

“Friday could be a warm one,” he added. “We could see temperatures of 15 or 16C in Suffolk and north Essex, while parts of Norfolk could hit 17C.”