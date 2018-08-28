Next snowfall to sweep region this evening

It certainly felt cold enough to snow last night, so when can we expect a second helping of wintry showers?

Forecasters are predicting scattered showers of snow, sleet and rain will sweep the region over the next few days, while nighttime temperatures are set to plummet to three or four degrees below freezing.

Last night was expected to be particularly chilly, with many reaching for their hot water bottles as the mercury dipped to as low as -4C.

And while today should be warmer, forecaster Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said the things could begin to feel very cold as the night draws in.

People less keen on the wintry showers will be pleased to know today is set to be a dry overall, with a few sunny spells and temperatures likely to peak at 2C or 3C.

However the clouds will gather again later in the evening, when Mr Dury said there may be a second helping of rain, snow and sleet.

Central and western parts of the region can expect a dusting of snow overnight – similar to what many of us saw on Wednesday morning – while eastern parts are more likely to see rainfall.

Where snow does fall, it is unlikely to stay – with a maximum of 2cm expected to settle on the ground.

Mr Dury said any chance of ice would be limited to western parts of the region, where it is more likely to snow.

While temperatures are set to dip below freezing tonight, things will feel a little warmer during the day on Friday and Saturday, when people in Suffolk and north Essex can expect the mercury to peak at 3C or 4C.

Yellow warnings were previously in place until noon on Wednesday, but have since been extended to between 6pm today and 12pm on Friday.

A yellow warning for freezing fog is also in place until 11am this morning.

The Met Office say that ice could become a hazard on any untreated roads overnight.

Passengers are also warned about possible travel delays, including cancellations to trains and flights.

Those travelling on foot or on cycle paths are advised to take care due to an increased risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces.