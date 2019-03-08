WEATHER: Grey, misty and possibly thundery start to the day for Suffolk

Weatherquest say it could be a misty and thundery start to the day for Suffolk and Essex. Picture: MARK HUNTER (c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters have warned of a foggy morning with a chance of thunderstorms across the county today before sunshine breaks through the clouds.

But towns and villages across Suffolk and Essex could see a brighter, sunny Sunday afternoon, they added.

A forecaster for Norwich-based weather company Weatherquest said: “It will be a grey, misty and mirky morning.

“This is due to a humid air mass coming from the east.

“All of Suffolk and Essex are at risk of showers coming from the north east - there’s a chance to hear some thunder too.

“Not everywhere will see showers today but there will be showers across the country heading into the afternoon.”

The humid air is set to bring some higher temperatures however as the day goes on.

“We should see some sunshine in the afternoon,” he said. “This is all due to the humid air mass, and it could see temperatures in some areas reach up to 16C or 17C in the sunshine.”