Catwalk show to take centre stage at wedding fayre

Freeform bouquets of wild flowers will be a trend for the 2018/2019 wedding season. Dmytro Loboda

A glamorous catwalk show featuring a model from ITV’s This Morning will be among the entertainment at a Wedding and Events Fayre at Finborough Hall this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fayre, which is being organised by Sharon Topple from STE Independent Celebrant and Events, will feature a large array of stalls and exhibitors - covering everything from wedding cakes to photographers - to give future brides and grooms some extra inspiration ahead of their big day.

The event is free, with a free glass of Prosecco up for grabs for everyone who attends.

The wedding fayre, on Sunday, April 28 takes place from 11am to 3pm.

It will also include two bridal catwalk shows, at 12pm and 2pm, featuring a star turn from Pam Davis, who has modelled clothes on ITV’s This Morning with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. For more information about the wedding fayre contact info@stecelebrantevents.co.uk