Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Catwalk show to take centre stage at wedding fayre

PUBLISHED: 14:33 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 01 April 2019

Freeform bouquets of wild flowers will be a trend for the 2018/2019 wedding season.

Freeform bouquets of wild flowers will be a trend for the 2018/2019 wedding season.

Dmytro Loboda

A glamorous catwalk show featuring a model from ITV’s This Morning will be among the entertainment at a Wedding and Events Fayre at Finborough Hall this month.

The fayre, which is being organised by Sharon Topple from STE Independent Celebrant and Events, will feature a large array of stalls and exhibitors - covering everything from wedding cakes to photographers - to give future brides and grooms some extra inspiration ahead of their big day.

The event is free, with a free glass of Prosecco up for grabs for everyone who attends.

The wedding fayre, on Sunday, April 28 takes place from 11am to 3pm.

It will also include two bridal catwalk shows, at 12pm and 2pm, featuring a star turn from Pam Davis, who has modelled clothes on ITV’s This Morning with Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. For more information about the wedding fayre contact info@stecelebrantevents.co.uk

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: The bubble of optimism has been well and truly pricked!

Town manager Paul Lambert looking to assist in getting the ball back in play during first half pressure from the home side. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Soaring costs of Suffolk highways projects questioned after second major scheme axed

An aerial view of the Upper Orwell Crossings, which was scrapped after costs soared by around £43million. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

North Stander: Do Lambert and the players know something we, the fans, aren’t aware of?

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Racism row sees teenage star ‘quit football’

Framlingham Town FC Picture: NICK MACNEILL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three arrested after police chase ends with suspected stolen vehicle crash

The crash happened on Thurston Road in Great Barton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Mean and ruthless’ conman jailed over £350,000 scam

Daniel Clelland, now of The Old Stables, Little Hallingbury, near Bishop’s Stortford and formerly of Mill Lane, Bradfield, Manningtree, has been jailed Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two arrested after 110 wraps of suspected class A drugs seized at Newmarket house

Two have been arrested after a drugs raid in Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andrews rides to a win double at Horseheath point-to-point

Jockey Jack Andrews enjoyed a win double at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich men’s basketball side facing relegation after defeat

Ipswich coach John Ellis said his team haven't been consistent enough this season. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists