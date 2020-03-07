E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man killed in A14 collision had just left mental health ward

07 March, 2020 - 11:30
Andrew Gibbins was a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Andrew Gibbins was a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

A 54-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry having only just left the West Suffolk Hospital site in Bury St Edmunds, an inquest heard.

Andrew Gibbins was involved in a collision with an HGV on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, January 15.

He had been a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, an inquest into his death at Suffolk Coroner's Court heard on Friday.

The Bury St Edmunds resident was captured on CCTV being escorted from the ward to the acute assessment unit at the hospital.

However, shortly afterwards he walked out of the hospital - before being killed in the collision.

MORE: Death of man in A14 crash raises questions for mental health trust

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene of the incident at around 8.15pm on January 15.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish opened and adjourned the inquest for a full hearing due to take place between November 30 and December 1.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD number 401 of January 15.

