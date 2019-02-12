Partly Cloudy

Roadworks for Sudbury town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 March 2019

Great Eastern Road in Sudbury where week-long four-way temporary traffic lights will be installed for gas main replacement works Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Great Eastern Road in Sudbury where week-long four-way temporary traffic lights will be installed for gas main replacement works Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Motorists can expect delays with the start of major roadworks in Sudbury town centre next month.

The week-long programme will see four-way traffic lights installed in Great Eastern Road on April 8, with work scheduled to finish by April 16.

It is being carried out by Cadent, which owns, operates and maintains the gas distribution network in East Anglia.

The company said the work was to install new gas mains.

“We need to replace ageing gas mains with tough new plastic pipes which should help ensure the local community keeps on enjoying safe and reliable gas supplies for many decades to come,” a spokesman said.

“In order to carry out the work safely and efficiently temporary traffic lights will be need to be installed.

“Cadent has planned the project in close discussion with the local authority and is doing all it can to ensure it is delivered with as little disruption to the local area as possible.”

“The new pipes should last for over 80 years helping to secure the local gas network in Sudbury until the dawn of the 22nd century.”

For more information on the project call 0800 096 5678. Details on Cadent’s gas mains replacement work can also be found online.

