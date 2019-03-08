E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 August 2019

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

Four people have been killed in just 48 hours during a grim weekend on the roads of Suffolk and north Essex.

The accident near Borley Green happened at the junction with Warren Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe accident near Borley Green happened at the junction with Warren Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man is his 30s, who was on foot, died in a collision involving a number of vehicles on the A14 at Woolpit just after 5am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene on the westbound carriageway, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation into the circumstances of the accident got underway.

Meanwhile in St Osyth, Essex, two men died after a BMW collided with a tree in Point Clear Road yesterday morning.

Officers were called to the scene, near the junction of Cow Lane, shortly after 6.15am, but believe the crash happened around 1.30am.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, one from Benfleet and another from East London, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families have been informed. St Osyth is not far from Clacton, where a brother and sister were pulled out of the water on Thursday, but sadly died.

Dan Land, chairman of Tendring District Council, said he was sorry to hear about these tragic events.

"I send my condolences to the families. Tendring is a safe place to come and there's been these unfortunate accidents that can occur and nobody likes to see these outcomes."

Suffolk police have now named the motorcyclist who died in a collision with a Volvo car near Borley Green, Woolpit, on Friday as Paul Siely from Stowmarket.

The 54-year-old was declared dead at the scene north of Borley Green on an un-named road at the junction of Warren Lane. Police officers were called by the ambulance service at about 1.15pm.

John Guyler, chairman of Woolpit Parish Council, said he was "very sorry" to hear people had died in two separate accidents in the Woolpit area.

Anyone with information about the Borley Green accident should contact the Serious Collision Team quoting reference CAD 213 of August 9 and for the A14 collision at Woolpit quote CAD reference 64 of August 10. Call 101.

Anyone with information about the St Osyth crash is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 and quote incident 267 of August 11.

