Dry and sunny weather is forecast, but prepare for colder conditions and ground frost

This weekend is will remain dry, but will be feeling colder

Plenty of sunshine is on the cards this weekend, but it will be feeling colder with ground frost appearing.

According to the Met Office, today will be a dry and sunny day with a maximum temperature 11C. Due to a southeasterly breeze it will feel chilly.

It is set to remain dry and clear overnight, leading to a much colder night than of late, with a widespread ground frost developing. There will be a minimum temperature of 2C.

After a chilly start tomorrow, it will be a dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine. It will be feeling colder than Saturday thanks to the brisk easterly breeze. The maximum temperature will be 11C.