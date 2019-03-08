Weather - expect sunshine, rain and wind this weekend

Mixed weather is forecast for over the weekend Picture: JANE BLOOM (c) copyright citizenside.com

The weather will be a mixed bag this weekend, with spells of sunshine, outbreaks of rain and gusts of wind.

According to the Met Office, today there will be cloud and rain in mainly the north of the region this morning, but this afternoon is due to be dry with a brisk westerly breeze and sunshine.

The maximum temperature during the day will be 11C while overnight it will drop to as low as 2C.

This evening will be dry at first, with cloud building from the south. Rain will spread in later on, becoming persistent and heavy overnight.

Tomorrow it will be dull and cloudy through the morning and into early afternoon, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.

It will brighten up later on, but there will be some blustery showers. The rain will have mainly cleared overnight.

The maximum day temperature will be 7C.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will begin dry with sunny spells, with rain and strong winds spreading in overnight, gradually clearing Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy showers and strong, gusty winds are expected for the rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday.