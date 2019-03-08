E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More weather warnings issued as rain and wind set to batter Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:58 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:58 09 August 2019

It could be a wet and windy weekend in Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It could be a wet and windy weekend in Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Suffolk with strong wind and rain set to hit in the next few days.

The first warning is a yellow warning for heavy rain and covers the far west of the region.

It came into force at midnight and will be in place until tomorrow morning.

"A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption," said the Met Office.

You may also want to watch:

During these hours the Met Office warned that there is a potential for some flooding and spray on roads.

On Saturday the whole county, as well as much of the south of England, is covered by another yellow warning, this time for wind.

The Met Office's warning read: "Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime."

The warning begins at midnight on Saturday and is in place until the early hours of Sunday morning. The Met Office has warned that the wind could bring down trees and caused large waves and spray in coastal areas.

Aside from the wind it is expected to be a cloudy weekend for most with temperatures reaching around 20 or 21C.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Man found dead in Woodbridge flat

The emergency services arrived at the flat in Theatre Street, Woodbridge, about 5.30pm on August 8 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

From seal-spotting to cabaret – Why Orwell river cruising is growing in popularity

Cruising on the River Orwell on board the Orwell Lady. River cruises are a growing attraction for the tourist trade. Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

More weather warnings issued as rain and wind set to batter Suffolk

It could be a wet and windy weekend in Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Live updates from across Suffolk and Essex

Live news on crime, travel and more Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists