More weather warnings issued as rain and wind set to batter Suffolk

It could be a wet and windy weekend in Suffolk and Essex

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Suffolk with strong wind and rain set to hit in the next few days.

The first warning is a yellow warning for heavy rain and covers the far west of the region.

It came into force at midnight and will be in place until tomorrow morning.

"A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption," said the Met Office.

During these hours the Met Office warned that there is a potential for some flooding and spray on roads.

On Saturday the whole county, as well as much of the south of England, is covered by another yellow warning, this time for wind.

The Met Office's warning read: "Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime."

The warning begins at midnight on Saturday and is in place until the early hours of Sunday morning. The Met Office has warned that the wind could bring down trees and caused large waves and spray in coastal areas.

Aside from the wind it is expected to be a cloudy weekend for most with temperatures reaching around 20 or 21C.