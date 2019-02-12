A bright start to the weekend could be dampened by rain showers

Sunny spells with rain showers are predicted over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Suffolk is set for an unsettled weekend following a bright start to March - with bands of rain, cloud and sunny spells over the next few days.

There will be dry sunny spells across Suffolk today but rain could creep in later this afternoon and continue over the weekend.

Phil Garner, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “Across the county it will be a fine, bright morning with long sunny spells throughout.

“This afternoon will be particularly cloudy in parts, with light drizzle later on into the evening and top temperatures of 10C.”

He continued: “Friday evening will be a cloudy and possibly damp start, with showers continuing and overnight lows of 3C.”

The outlook for Saturday should be fairly similar - staying mostly dry across the county with some sunny spells.

Phil added: “There will be the odd shower on Saturday afternoon, with 12C highs and clouds creeping in as we progress into the evening bringing overnight showers.”

Sunday’s forecast is questionable, with clouds predicted to arrive from the west bringing rain in parts.

According to Phil, top temperatures on Sunday will reach 7C to 10C - with bright, showery interludes and perhaps turning colder as we head into next week.