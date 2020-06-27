Cooler temperatures and showers follow heat of past few days

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The high temperatures and humidity of this week will be replaced with cooler weather and showers this weekend.

The past few days were the hottest of the year so far with temperatures topping 30C, but rain and highs of 22C are forecast for today.

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, did not forecast major thunderstorms, but there could be the odd rumble this afternoon.

“We have got a band of rain drifting across the area this morning. It will push across the county between now and mid to late afternoon,” he said.

But he said a lot of places would end up staying dry this afternoon.

A breeze will also help take the edge off the recent heat.

“It will feel a lot less humid and hot than it has,” he added.

There may still be some showers overnight and into tomorrow, but most places would stay dry, Mr Bell said.

Highs tomorrow are expected to be 20/21C.