E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cooler temperatures and showers follow heat of past few days

PUBLISHED: 07:59 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 27 June 2020

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The high temperatures and humidity of this week will be replaced with cooler weather and showers this weekend.

The past few days were the hottest of the year so far with temperatures topping 30C, but rain and highs of 22C are forecast for today.

MORE: Hottest day of the year gives seaside traders fresh hope

Chris Bell, a forecaster with Weatherquest, did not forecast major thunderstorms, but there could be the odd rumble this afternoon.

“We have got a band of rain drifting across the area this morning. It will push across the county between now and mid to late afternoon,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

But he said a lot of places would end up staying dry this afternoon.

A breeze will also help take the edge off the recent heat.

“It will feel a lot less humid and hot than it has,” he added.

There may still be some showers overnight and into tomorrow, but most places would stay dry, Mr Bell said.

Highs tomorrow are expected to be 20/21C.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters called to tackle blaze of 40 hay bales

Firefighters were called to Boxford yesterday evening to tackle a fire after 40 hay bales caught alight Picture: LUCY MATTOCK

Plans for storage container site rejected

The storage facility would have covered 2400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Men in court after non-EU citizen found hidden in Ford Transit at Felixstowe

A non-EU citizen was allegedly found in a Ford Transit at Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

County lines drug dealers admit operating in Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cooler temperatures and showers follow heat of past few days

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY