Suffolk weather: Sunshine in time for the weekend
PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 June 2019
The thunderstorms have finally passed: clear air and sunshine are coming to Suffolk and Essex this weekend.
The last of the Met Office yellow weather warnings for thunder ended at midnight on Tuesday and no more thunderstorms are forecast in the region, with the muggy climate expected to lift on Wednesday and top temperatures of 16-19C in East Anglia, hottest in the west.
Patchy cloud and similar temperatures will be present from Colchester to Lowestoft - until things heat up for the weekend.
The warmest weather is due on Saturday, when spots like Haverhill will reach as high as 27C with clear skies.
Seafronts in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold can expect cooler temperatures of about 21C.
Hayfever sufferers will continue to sneeze as the pollen count across the region remains very high until next week at the earliest.