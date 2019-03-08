Partly Cloudy

Suffolk weather: Sunshine in time for the weekend

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 June 2019

Beachgoers in Felixstowe will be basking in sunshine this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beachgoers in Felixstowe will be basking in sunshine this week Picture: GREGG BROWN

The thunderstorms have finally passed: clear air and sunshine are coming to Suffolk and Essex this weekend.

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWNPeople enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

The last of the Met Office yellow weather warnings for thunder ended at midnight on Tuesday and no more thunderstorms are forecast in the region, with the muggy climate expected to lift on Wednesday and top temperatures of 16-19C in East Anglia, hottest in the west.

Patchy cloud and similar temperatures will be present from Colchester to Lowestoft - until things heat up for the weekend.

The warmest weather is due on Saturday, when spots like Haverhill will reach as high as 27C with clear skies.

Seafronts in Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Southwold can expect cooler temperatures of about 21C.

Hayfever sufferers will continue to sneeze as the pollen count across the region remains very high until next week at the earliest.

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paint job, looking for a lefty and who’s out the frame – What we learned from Town’s return to pre-season

Luke Chambers leads the Ipswich Town players out for the first full day of pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Villagers’ David v Goliath fight to save rural way of life

Villagers are fighting to stop land between Trimley St Martin, Kirton and the A14 - just behind these houses and the farm shop - being turned into a 200-acre logistics park.

Mental health trust ‘sorry’ after Ipswich unit was forced to close beds

Walker Close in Ipswich, which had to close to new admissions between March and June Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Victims leave court with ‘heads held high’ as child abuse ‘parasite’ is jailed

Julian Myserscough Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
