Strong winds blowing in for next few days

PUBLISHED: 18:48 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 22 February 2020

Wind speeds are set to pick up on Sunday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wind speeds are set to pick up overnight ahead of a blustery and damp few days.

Adam Dury from forecasters Weatherquest said that it would be a damp start on Sunday with an area of rain and cloud across the region.

"It will be an overcast start,"said Mr Dury.

"It will be fairly breezy as well with gusts of 40-50mph and possibly over 50mph near the coast.

"Winds will grow less into the afternoon and the rain should clear by the afternoon bringing more sunshine."

Despite the forecasted high winds, Highways England said it had no plans to close the Orwell Bridge at this stage.

"At this time there are no plans to close the bridge,"said Highways England on Twitter.

"This is subject to change with the wind speed and direction."

It's set to be a similar situation for the start of the new working week with winds easing off very slightly.

"For Monday it's going to start off quite cloudy with light, drizzly rain over the morning," said Mr Dury.

"There will be gusts of around 40 to 45mph."

Temperatures across the next few days are set to be relatively mild despite the wind and rain; with temperatures at around 12-13C on Sunday and 11-12C on Monday.

