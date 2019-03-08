Storms to continue this weekend as heavy rain expected

Stormy weather is set to return on Sunday Picture: MARK HUNTER (c) copyright citizenside.com

After a stormy end to Friday further thundery showers are expected to hit Suffolk this weekend.

Forecasters at East Anglia based Weatherquest said that Friday's storms were passing through very quickly and would quickly head offshore, leaving a drier evening ahead.

The forecasters said that while there could be a few lighter showers on Saturday, conditions were unlikely to be the same as on Friday night.

However, on Sunday conditions could get stormy again with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to be scattered around the county.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach around 17 or 18C.

It will be a similar case on Sunday but temperatures could get as high as 19C.