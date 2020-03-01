Dramatic picture shows van crushed by fallen tree

A van was hit by a fallen tree in Weeting on the B1112. Picture: PAUL BARBER PAUL BARBER

A driver had a lucky escape after Storm Jorge caused a huge tree to fall onto the roof of his vehicle while driving down a busy road.

The picture, which was taken by Paul Barber, shows how a gigantic tree had smashed through the front windscreen of the van on the B1112 near Weeting.

The incident occurred just outside Brandon at around 7.30am on Saturday morning and caused the entire road near to the BP garage in Weeting village to be blocked for a short while.

According to reports online it is understood that the driver was uninjured in the incident, which was caused by blustery winds brought by Storm Jorge.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 50mph hit Suffolk over the weekend, with especially high winds recorded on Saturday morning.

Despite no weather warnings issued for the weekend, many parts of the county have also seen some flooding near rivers, with a number of alerts still in place.

However, it looks as though East Anglia has escaped the worst of Storm Jorge, after taking a battering during Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier in the month.

