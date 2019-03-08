E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 September 2019

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

In the 18th century, something strange appeared in Melton - a donkey-headed shuck which, when trapped, nipped its captor and vanished.

This week, Weird Suffolk brings you Mule-tide greetings of a phantom devil dog with a difference - this one had a donkey's head and was prone to nipping.

Black Shuck is the ghostly black dog said to roam in East Anglia inland and at the coast, often believed to be an omen of death, his name from the Old English word "scucca", meaning devil or fiend.nReverend ES Taylor wrote about Black Shuck in 1850: "This phantom I have heard many persons in East Norfolk and even Cambridgeshire, describe as having seen as a black shaggy dog, with fiery eyes and of immense size, and who visits churchyards at midnight. And of course, in Bungay, Abraham Fleming's famous account of "a strange and terrible wunder" in 1577 recounted the terrible tale of a beast that killed people at worship, leaving tragedy in its wake. But the Shuck seen in Melton in the late 18th century was, to put it crudely but literally - somewhat half-assed.

Website Mysterious Britain cites a tale from County Folklore: Suffolk written in 1893 and containing this account from a Mr Redstone, told in turn by the innkeeper in question's son, by then aged 70."In Melton stands the Horse and Groom inn, in the days of toll-bar gates (30 years ago) occupied by one Master Fisher.

"It was a dark night when Goodman Kemp of Woodbridge entered the inn in a hurried frightened manner, and asked for the loan of a gun to shoot a 'Shock', which hung upon the toll-gate bars.

"It was a 'thing' with a donkey's head and a smooth velvet hide. Kemp, somewhat emboldened by the support of companions, sought to grab the creature and take it to the inn to examine it.

"As he seized it, it turned suddenly round, snapped at Kemp's hand and vanished. Kemp bore the mark of the Shock's bite upon his thumb to his dying day.'" Now residential and called Thomas Churchyard House, the former coaching inn also once traded as the Saracen's Head while the tollgate is long gone.Quite what appeared tied to a gate in Melton more than 200 years ago that caused right-minded gentlemen to reach for their guns is, of course, a matter for speculation.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Air ambulance called after driver and three passengers injured in Suffolk crash

Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Supermarket launches ‘slow lane’ checkout to help shoppers who need more time

Morrisons in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes heading for Suffolk to film Sutton Hoo movie

Carey Mulligan, pictured attending the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London, will be appearing in the Sutton Hoo film Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The menacing mule of Melton that was said to be a relative of Black Shuck

Tollgate Cottage, Melton, where the strange donley headed shuck was spotted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-Norwich man Holt has last laugh over Edwards-inspired Woodbridge

Carlos Edwards, in action for Woodbridge Town against Wroxham this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists