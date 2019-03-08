Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Weird Suffolk: A tale with a moral,never take a mummified cat you find at work back home with you

PUBLISHED: 11:51 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 19 July 2019

One of the mummified cats found in 1972 in a house at Fakenham Magn. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the mummified cats found in 1972 in a house at Fakenham Magn. Photo: DENISE BRADLEY

It was a spellbinding discovery made during building work that led to possible poltergeist activity when mummified or "dried" cats found hidden in a roof space in Fakenham Magna were removed to a new address where they appeared to come back to life.

The timber-framed cottage in Fakenham Magna had kept its secret for 400 years - but when builders discovered two mummified cats in the roof of a 16th century house, they made the mistake of hoping the good luck would follow them if they took their macabre finds home.

Builders were shocked to find the felines in the roof space of the centuries-old house in 1972 and further surprised when they discovered a dried cat with her kittens in the wall space of the same house.

Today, we rely on close circuit television systems and burglar alarms to protect our homes, but before such technology existed, our ancestors looked to other ways in order to ensure their houses remained safe from intruders of the human and paranormal variety. Protective symbols were carved into lintels, beams and rafters and, occasionally, objects were placed within wall or roof cavities: often shoes or animals such as cats. In King James VI of Scotland's Daemonologie, an essay on witchcraft, he discusses at length how troublesome spirits keen to enter a home would normally do so through the chimney.

Because cats have been associated with witchcraft for centuries, and because it was believed that cats could sense the supernatural, they were often placed in areas which homeowners felt would be under threat: particularly in roofs or fireplaces where it was believed witches might attempt to enter a house thanks to their ability to fly.

To appease cat lovers, it is believed that the vast majority of cats found in wall spaces had died before their entombment in walls. The practice of burying a sacrifice within the foundations or walls of buildings is one that stretches back for hundreds, if not thousands, of years - human sacrifices were once made under significant structures such as bridges or churches and in Denmark, horses were buried to bring good luck to a new build.

Having found the unusual period features, the site foreman decided that he would take the dried cats home with him to Ingham as a kind of ghoulish souvenir: it was not his best idea. As the work at the Fakenham Magna houses continued, problems began to surface - workmen complained about a strange and unpleasant atmosphere with one telling a visiting reporter that he felt "totally afraid". Footsteps were heard walking that could not be attributed to a human, notably on a ceiling…which had just been removed.

At Ingham, the cats' protective powers seemed to have waned, too: the site foreman's wife reported hearing tapping at the kitchen door and a series of strange noises. Reports died down following these unnerving tales - did the builders return the mummified cats to their rightful home?

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

How one couple are painstakingly restoring Butley Water Mill

Butley Mill has been renovated by Sarah and Ken Baines. Here there are panoramic views of the estuary over reed beds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to go for the golden boot, player-of-the-year and win the league’ - Norwood bullish as new season nears

James Norwood during the Interwetten Cup in Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS

Will there be a ‘secret act’ at this year’s Latitude Festival – and who could it be?

Liam Gallagher played a secret set at Latitude 2018 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

WATCH Incredible video of seal spotted in Suffolk river

A friendly seal was spotted at Kirton Creek in Suffolk Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Don Topley: Cricket came home, but there is still work to do to secure our sport’s future

A jubilant England cricket team celebrate winning the ICC World Cup, for the first time in their history. Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists