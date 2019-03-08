Police name stabbing victims as man charged over triple murder

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

A man has been charged with murder following the death of three men in their 30s in Colchester.

His charge follows the murders in Wellesley Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 6.

The bodies of two men were found inside a property in the road, who police can now name as 35-year-old Danny Gibson and 31-year-old Jason Gibson, both from Colchester.

A third was found inside a car in Hospital Road, who has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Booth, also from Colchester.

Post-mortem examinations took place on Monday found all died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was arrested on Sunday in connection with their deaths. He was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning with three counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today.

A cordon remains in place in the road as detectives continue their investigation, while specialists search ten areas that are being treated as crime scenes.

Colchester district commander, chief inspector Rob Huddleston, said: "I want to thank residents for their understanding, patience and co-operation while we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths.

"This incident has left our community shocked and saddened.

"We are treating it as a targeted and isolated incident. Those involved were well known to each other and we do not believe it was linked to any gang-related crime or drug use.

"Colchester is a safe place to live, work and socialise and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this continues.

"We are carrying out extra patrols in the area and if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of my officers.

Those with any information that could assist police with their investigation should contact the Major Crime team on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.