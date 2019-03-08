E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police name stabbing victims as man charged over triple murder

PUBLISHED: 07:15 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 08 October 2019

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

A man has been charged with murder following the death of three men in their 30s in Colchester.

His charge follows the murders in Wellesley Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 6.

The bodies of two men were found inside a property in the road, who police can now name as 35-year-old Danny Gibson and 31-year-old Jason Gibson, both from Colchester.

A third was found inside a car in Hospital Road, who has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Booth, also from Colchester.

Post-mortem examinations took place on Monday found all died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was arrested on Sunday in connection with their deaths. He was charged in the early hours of Tuesday morning with three counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today.

A cordon remains in place in the road as detectives continue their investigation, while specialists search ten areas that are being treated as crime scenes.

Colchester district commander, chief inspector Rob Huddleston, said: "I want to thank residents for their understanding, patience and co-operation while we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths.

"This incident has left our community shocked and saddened.

"We are treating it as a targeted and isolated incident. Those involved were well known to each other and we do not believe it was linked to any gang-related crime or drug use.

"Colchester is a safe place to live, work and socialise and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this continues.

"We are carrying out extra patrols in the area and if you have any concerns, please don't hesitate to speak to one of my officers.

Those with any information that could assist police with their investigation should contact the Major Crime team on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land in Suffolk village with permission for 50 homes goes up for sale

Land at Thurmans Lane is currently up for sale. It has planning permission for 50 homes Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fare-dodging passenger threatened to stab train ticket inspector in face

British Transport Police released this image after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket station. This week, Zak Jones admitted the offence in court Picture: BTP

Police name stabbing victims as man charged over triple murder

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Taxi drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Generic image of taxis in Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich. with, inset, Laura Morris, Faye Ramsey and Faye Dickson have compalined about the same taxi driver Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/CONTRIBUTED

“Quiet, friendly and hardworking” - family pay tribute to Thetford murder victim

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists