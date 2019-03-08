E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 11:16 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 10 October 2019

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Three men found dead in Colchester all suffered stab wounds to the neck, an inquest heard.

Essex Police are referring themselves to a watchdog to review their response to the Colchester murders. PICTURE: ARCHANTEssex Police are referring themselves to a watchdog to review their response to the Colchester murders. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Brothers Danny and Jason Gibson, aged 35 and 31, were found unresponsive at their home address in Wellesley Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, while a third man, 35-year-old Richard Booth, was found dead in a vehicle nearby.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe opened and adjourned an inquest into their deaths today in Chelmsford. She told the hearing the brothers were pronounced dead at 12.46am on Sunday.

Jason Gibson's provisional medical cause of death was recorded as a stab wound to the neck, while Danny Gibson's was recorded as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Ms Chaffe said Mr Booth was found unresponsive in a vehicle "situated behind Wellesley House flats".

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTTom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

His death was confirmed by paramedics at 10.10am on Sunday, with his provisional medical cause of death recorded as stab wounds to the neck and head.

"I would like to have the court's sympathy expressed to the family of Richard Booth at this really dreadful time for them, and the same condolences and sympathy please to be expressed to the Gibson family at this very distressing time for them," Essex's senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray told the hearing.

MORE: 'Words cannot express our devastation' - Families of Colchester men pay tribute

The inquest was adjourned, and a date was not set for a full hearing while criminal proceedings are ongoing in the crown court.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, has been charged with three counts of murder on October 5.

A section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths of three men Picture: Sam Russell/PA WireA section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths of three men Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Saunders, who has not been asked for pleas, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Essex Police said that Saunders was the uncle of the Gibson brothers and was also known to Mr Booth but was not related to him.

The force also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over their initial response to the incident.

Saunders is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on November 20.

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANTOfficers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Yesterday, the family of Mr Booth, known as Rik, described him as a "wonderful son, brother, father and friend".

The family of the Gibson brothers said the men's deaths were "devastating news" for them and they "will never be replaced".

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Furniture firm allegedly left disabled and elderly customers £80k out of pocket, court hears

David Waters leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A healthy breakfast and no chips at lunchtime for staff

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness. Andrew Tokely trainee management accountant, Josh Avent Gallery restaurant manager and Stephen Young, head greenkeeper. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists