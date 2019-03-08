Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Three men found dead in Colchester all suffered stab wounds to the neck, an inquest heard.

Essex Police are referring themselves to a watchdog to review their response to the Colchester murders. PICTURE: ARCHANT Essex Police are referring themselves to a watchdog to review their response to the Colchester murders. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Brothers Danny and Jason Gibson, aged 35 and 31, were found unresponsive at their home address in Wellesley Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, while a third man, 35-year-old Richard Booth, was found dead in a vehicle nearby.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe opened and adjourned an inquest into their deaths today in Chelmsford. She told the hearing the brothers were pronounced dead at 12.46am on Sunday.

Jason Gibson's provisional medical cause of death was recorded as a stab wound to the neck, while Danny Gibson's was recorded as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

Ms Chaffe said Mr Booth was found unresponsive in a vehicle "situated behind Wellesley House flats".

Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Tom Saunders has been charged with three counts of murder after three bodies were found in Colchester Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

His death was confirmed by paramedics at 10.10am on Sunday, with his provisional medical cause of death recorded as stab wounds to the neck and head.

"I would like to have the court's sympathy expressed to the family of Richard Booth at this really dreadful time for them, and the same condolences and sympathy please to be expressed to the Gibson family at this very distressing time for them," Essex's senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray told the hearing.

The inquest was adjourned, and a date was not set for a full hearing while criminal proceedings are ongoing in the crown court.

Tom Saunders, 32, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, has been charged with three counts of murder on October 5.

A section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths of three men Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire A section of Wellesley Road in Colchester, Essex is cordoned off by police investigating the deaths of three men Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Saunders, who has not been asked for pleas, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Essex Police said that Saunders was the uncle of the Gibson brothers and was also known to Mr Booth but was not related to him.

The force also referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over their initial response to the incident.

Saunders is due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on November 20.

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside. PICTURE: ARCHANT

Yesterday, the family of Mr Booth, known as Rik, described him as a "wonderful son, brother, father and friend".

The family of the Gibson brothers said the men's deaths were "devastating news" for them and they "will never be replaced".