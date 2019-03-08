Sunshine and Showers

Clacton murder victim named by police

PUBLISHED: 18:28 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 16 July 2019

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Archant

A woman murdered in Clacton has been named as 45-year-old Isabella Mitchell.

Police have since launched a murder investigation after discovering Ms Mitchell's body at a home in Wellesley Road on Monday, July 15.

They had been called to the scene following concerns for her welfare.

A 54-year-old man from Clacton remains in police custody for questioning after being arrested on Tuesday.

Police say no-one else is believed to have been involved in her murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Stoten said: "My heart goes out to Isabella's loved ones at this incredibly challenging time.

"I want to hear from anyone who saw Isabella in the week between Monday, July 8 and Monday, July 15, whether she was alone or in the company of others.

"You could hold vital information about Isabella's death."

Her murder is now the second murder in the Tendring district in a number of days, with a man being found dead at a property in Hillman Avenue in nearby Jaywick on Friday, July 12.

Police have been appealing for information relating to 42-year-old Ian Woolcomb, who they wish to speak to in connection to that incident.

Temporary Chief Inspector Darren Deex added: "I appreciate the incidents over the last few days will have caused concern amongst the community but Tendring is, and remains, a safe place to live and work.

"The two sad deaths over the last few days are not linked and are isolated incidents with no risk to the wider public.

"Both are being investigated by experienced, dedicated and highly skilled detectives who have worked quickly to make arrests."

TCI Deex added that officers will work extra hours during the summer, with more invested in frontline policing over the last two years.

"Next week we'll see the launch of our Town Centre Teams, emphasising our commitment to help victims and the vulnerable, tackle violence, and increase visibility," he said.

