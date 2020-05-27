E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Suffolk headteacher after sudden death

PUBLISHED: 20:31 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:31 27 May 2020

Wells Hall Primary School headteacher Jim Cleaver has died after suffering a heart attack aged 50. Picture: Gooderham PR

Wells Hall Primary School headteacher Jim Cleaver has died after suffering a heart attack aged 50. Picture: Gooderham PR

Archant

Tributes have been paid to Jim Cleaver, the “wonderful” headteacher of Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard, who has died aged 50 after suffering a heart attack.

Jim Cleaver, pictured here in 2015 taking part in a charity event when he was headteacher at Westgate Primary in Bury St Edmunds, has died after suffering a heart attack aged 50. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTJim Cleaver, pictured here in 2015 taking part in a charity event when he was headteacher at Westgate Primary in Bury St Edmunds, has died after suffering a heart attack aged 50. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Father-of-three Mr Cleaver suffered a heart attack on Sunday, having spent the day at home with his family.

The popular and highly-regarded teacher had been at the school for three years having had a long career in primary education.

He was previously been headteacher at Westgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds before moving to Great Cornard.

In a statement issued by the Unity Schools Partnership on behalf of the school, tributes were paid to Mr Cleaver.

Jim Cleaver, far right, pictured in 2017 with founder of The Daily Mile, Elaine Wyllie, James Payne and Abdul Razaq. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNJim Cleaver, far right, pictured in 2017 with founder of The Daily Mile, Elaine Wyllie, James Payne and Abdul Razaq. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

It said: “We all knew how important Jim’s family was to him, and we wish his wife, three daughters, parents, brother and sister and his wider family our very best wishes at this time of such sadness.

“The trust and school are proud to have been associated with Jim and are committed to building on the great work he has led at Wells Hall Primary School.

“In our intense sadness, we remember Jim’s work with great gratitude and with great regret that he was not with us for longer.”

Further memories and tributes have been paid to Mr Cleaver.

One tribute read: “I am absolutely devastated at the news of Jim’s sudden death. He truly was a wonderful, selfless man who put everyone before himself.

“He will be greatly missed by the whole Wells Hall community.”

Another took to social media saying: “He was such a wonderful guy and just all round great person.

“The kids really respected and enjoyed being around him. He was a super Cool Guy.

“I’m so sorry for the family’s loss.”

Mr Cleaver was a big supporter of The Daily Mile, the initiative to get children doing daily exercise, and got behind an EADT/Ipswich Star campaign several years ago to get more schools to sign up to the initiative.

Wells Hall Primary was due, subject to further confirmation by the Government, to open to more children from June 1 but the school has today written to parents stating this will now be delayed and a new date confirmed later this week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Suffolk headteacher after sudden death

Wells Hall Primary School headteacher Jim Cleaver has died after suffering a heart attack aged 50. Picture: Gooderham PR

Mum of four ‘devastated’ as Devin, 2, diagnosed with cancer during lockdown

Councillor Louise Fowler pictured here with her 2-year-old son Devin is urging the public to seek medical advice if they are worried about any unusual symptoms. Picture: LOUISE FOWLER

Plans for 1,100 new homes in Ipswich ‘garden suburb’ move one step closer

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Felixstowe Book Festival goes online to beat lockdown

George Alagiah who is taking part in a digital discussion as part of this year's Felixstowe Book Festival Photo:Jeff Overs

Everything you need to know about the government’s new test and trace system

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire
Drive 24