Great Cornard school fundraises for community defibrillator

Students at Wells Hall Primary School have been fundraising for a community defibrillator - Credit: Dave Gooderham PR

A Suffolk primary school has raised money for a community defibrillator after the collapse of footballer Christian Ericksen during Euro 2020 highlighted the need for the safety equipment.

Students at Wells Hall Primary School, in Great Cornard, were invited to wear their favourite sports shirt on Friday, July 2 in exchange for a donation.

Coming just 24 hours before their crucial quarter-final clash with Ukraine, England shirts were naturally hugely popular - but other countries also featured, along with football clubs and other sports kits.

PE specialist Kieran Lawler said a need for a defibrillator became particularly important after Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed during a game in the Euro 2020 group stages.

Mr Lawler said: “It is definitely something that is close to all our hearts.

"As soon as that happened in the Denmark match, pupils were coming into school talking about.

“We thought a defibrillator for both the school and the local community would be really important and we would like to thank everyone who has donated so generously.”

The day raised more than £900 towards a defibrillator, which would be sited in the school but also be available for community use.

Mr Lawler is confident that the school will be able to raise enough money to purchase a defibrillator - with Sudbury company Caribbean Blinds also pledging to support the fundraising campaign.

Since the Eriksen incident, the Premier League have agreed to fund more than 2,000 new defibrillators across grassroots football.