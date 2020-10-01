Why was Adastral Park lit up red last night?

Lights were shone at Adastral Park Picture: GREEN SPARK COPYRIGHT GREEN SPARK LTD

Buildings were lit up red across Ipswich and beyond last night to mark the plight of the events industry.

Messages calling for more support for the events industry appeared on buildings in Ipswich Picture: GREEN SPARK Messages calling for more support for the events industry appeared on buildings in Ipswich Picture: GREEN SPARK

As part of the WeMakeEvents Global Day of Action buildings all over the county were lit up with red light.

The campaign is calling on the government to make provisions for the events industry to return to work in a safe manner, having been stopped since the March lockdown.

Local landmarks including BT Adastral Park, Grafton House and Endeavour House were all lit up with messages from those within the industry calling for help to support them.

Adam Clark, managing director of Green Spark, which organised the lights, said “Large business events are currently not allowed and there is no timeframe for when this may change.

Campaigners lit up Grafton House in Ipswich Picture: GREEN SPARK Campaigners lit up Grafton House in Ipswich Picture: GREEN SPARK

“This means that 100% of our traditional events work is still not possible.

“The campaign is about asking the government for some practical assistance to help the industry recover when it is able to restart. In the meantime it needs support so that businesses can in some way stay open and protect their skilled workforce.”

James Cook is a sound designer and AV Engineer and helped create the large scale projections.

“Having lost 4 months of work literally overnight in March, myself and the entire freelance pool of theatre sound designers, event technicians and engineers have been out of work with no sign of any real support from the government,” said Mr Cook.

“Many local businesses are struggling and I know of many people in the theatre industry that have already been made redundant too.”

