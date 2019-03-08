E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hero mum who raised money for hospice which cared for daughter nominated for Pride of Britain Award

PUBLISHED: 16:39 02 October 2019

Zoe Goddard meeting her idol Peter Andre at the St Elizaeth Hospice before her death in 2017. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Zoe Goddard meeting her idol Peter Andre at the St Elizaeth Hospice before her death in 2017. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A mum who has tirelessly raised money for the hospice which cared for her daughter who died from cervical cancer has been nominated for a national Pride of Britain Award.

Zoe's mum Wendy fund raising at Stowupland Primary School in 2017. Left to right, Alfie and Wendy Goddard. Picture: GREGG BROWNZoe's mum Wendy fund raising at Stowupland Primary School in 2017. Left to right, Alfie and Wendy Goddard. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Wendy Goddard has dedicated her time to helping St Elizabeth Hospice where her daughter Zoe died in 2016, aged just 27, after spending the last five weeks of her life in their care.

Wendy said: "It's fantastic. I couldn't believe it when I got nominated and I still don't know who nominated me.

"I want to keep fund raising for this amazing charity which did so much for Zoe and our family before she passed away."

Zoe missed her smear test in 2015, only going to the hospital once she started experiencing symptoms and tragically passed away within a year.

But her mother praised her last efforts, saying: "Zoe had already achieved great things. In the space of six months she raised £4,000 through organising bingo nights, quiz nights and coffee mornings."

Wendy has carried on the work, with the goal to raise £30,000 in the year which Zoe and the hospice share a 30th birthday.

Most importantly, she has secured hospice funds through talks with schools and businesses which have helped the hospice to receive charity of the year sponsorship from Willis Towers Watson in Ipswich.

She also led the hospice's Midnight Walk in 2017 and continues to organise numerous activities and events.

Jennifer Townsend, community fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Wendy and her family and friends, and we're so proud that she has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award.

"It's truly admirable to see that through such a sad and difficult time, Wendy has remained focused with her fund raising and been able to continue Zoe's fund raising wishes."

The Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Winners last year included a young climber who scaled a 449ft sea stack to raise £35,000 for his terminally ill mother and the British divers who rescued the 12 Thai boys who were trapped in a cave.

Wendy added: "I will be eternally grateful to St Elizabeth Hospice and everything they did for us."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

