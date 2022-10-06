West End star champions his former theatre group

A West End and Broadway star who started his career at an amateur dramatics group in Woodbridge has championed their latest production. - Credit: Company of Four

A West End and Broadway star who started his career at an amateur dramatics group in Woodbridge has championed its latest production.

Olivier and Tony award-nominated actor Gavin Lee first performed on stage at the age of eight in Woodbridge theatre group the Company of Four.

Mr Lee has urged people to book tickets to the group's latest production Goodnight Mister Tom, sending the young cast a personal note telling them to "break a leg".

"Amateur dramatics groups like these are the perfect place for any budding actor to take his or her first steps on the stage," said Gavin.

"In fact, I think this is the place where you see the foundation of real talent. I was excited to hear the group - 50 years on from the year it was founded - is still flourishing and still putting on productions that are worthy of a sell-out audience."

Gavin, who made his West End debut in Bugsy Malone in 1983, has gone on to perform as Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins, as The Grinch in the US National Tour of Dr Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas and most recently as Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium.

Among the cast of Goodnight Mr Tom are 10-year-old Nathan Hawes who plays William Beech and 12-year-old Woodbridge School pupil Kit Widdup who plays his best friend Zach Wrench.

"It's my dream to one day be as successful as Gavin. He is someone to really look up to," said Kit.

"I love the idea that he started off just like us and now he gets to perform in some of the biggest shows in the world. That's what I want to do too."

The show's director Oliver Fosker revealed that around three quarters of all tickets for this production have been sold, but "it would be incredible to sell out".

The production runs from Thursday, October 20 to Saturday, October 22 at the Seckford Theatre in Woodbridge.