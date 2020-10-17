Body of teenage girl found in woodland

The body of a teenage girl has been discovered in a woodland area of West Mersea, near Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.25am on Friday, October 16, to reports a body had been found.

The girl was found in a woodland area off Upland Road, Mersea Island.

A spokesman for Essex Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.