Body of teenage girl found in woodland
PUBLISHED: 15:39 17 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 17 October 2020
Archant
The body of a teenage girl has been discovered in a woodland area of West Mersea, near Colchester.
You may also want to watch:
Essex Police were called to the scene shortly before 7.25am on Friday, October 16, to reports a body had been found.
The girl was found in a woodland area off Upland Road, Mersea Island.
A spokesman for Essex Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.