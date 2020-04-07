Arson probe underway after beach huts torched

The scene of the beach hut fires in Victoria Esplenade, West Mersea Picture: TRACY FOWLER TRACY FOWLER

Police have launched an arson inquiry after fire caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to beach huts.

Officers were called to the seafront at West Mersea, in Essex, last Saturday afternoon.

Police believe a number of fires were started deliberately.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating a number of fires we believe were set deliberately which have caused tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to beach huts in West Mersea.

“It was reported at about 5.30pm on Saturday, April 4, that four beach huts near Victoria Esplanade had been set alight.

“Damage worth a five-figure sum was caused and we are treating the incident as arson.”

If you saw anything, have any CCTV or dash cam footage, or have any other information, call 101 quoting incident 863 of April 4, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.