Home left 'uninhabitable' after blaze

A home in West Mersea has been left uninhabitable after a fire. File photo - Credit: Archant

A home has been left uninhabitable after firefighters tackled a blaze in West Mersea.

Crews from Colchester and Witham were called to the fire in Upland Road at 10am on Friday, March 11, after a family member noticed signs of a fire from outside the property.

On arrival, the firefighters confirmed that the fire was in the bedroom and the property was heavily smoke-logged.

Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the blaze in the bedroom and extinguished the fire by 10.33am. However, a fire officer said the home is unfortunately uninhabitable as a result of the blaze.

No one sustained any serious injuries.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Watch manager at Colchester Fire Station, Richard Lark, said: “The crews did a great job to contain the fire and prevent additional damage to the property.

"Fortunately, the family member noticed the first signs of fire and nobody was seriously harmed but these incidents really highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home.”