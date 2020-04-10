Lifeboat called to carry medics to stranded woman in labour

The Strood to Mersea Island, which can get cut off during high tide Picture: PETER WILES (c) copyright citizenside.com

A lifeboat crew was drafted in to help transport medics after a woman went into labour during high tide on an coastal island made inaccessible by high tides.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Mersea Lifeboat Station received the call on Wednesday after a woman went into labour on Mersea Island.

The lifeboat crew was mobilised to transport paramedics onto the island at high tide.

However, the lifeboat was eventually stood down when an air ambulance and first responders arrived on the scene and were able to safely deliver a baby girl.

West Mersea Lifeboat Station RNLI sent its congratulations to the family on Facebook.

Mersea Island can end up being cut off at high tide, when vehicles are unable to cross the flooded Strood road to the mainland.

When the tide water covers the Strood, it can be dangerous for land vehicles to attempt the journey across the causeway.