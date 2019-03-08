Gallery

Can you spot yourself at West Stow Dragon Fest?

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Dragons have been spotted in an Anglo-Saxon themed village in Suffolk this weekend, in what families have called a fantastic day out.

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The dragons, who landed at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village on Saturday, were brought in as part of the historical-themed village's yearly dragon festival.

Children had the opportunity to meet Flame the roaming dragon, who stunned guests with his smoke breathing, while a Chinese dragon also walked around the park.

Guests were asked to wear their best Anglo-Saxon clothes to join in the fun.

It wasn't the dragons that brought the heat however, with guests enjoying the 27C sunshine.

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New to the event this year, a birds of prey display showed the dragons' smaller cousins can be just as impressive, while the usual puppet shows and circus acts brought the party atmosphere.

The village, an archeological site and open-air museum, north of Bury St Edmunds, is open daily and provides an insight into the lives of East Anglia's famous early inhabitants.

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The museum near Bury St Edmunds holds the event every year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN